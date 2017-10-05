Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Churchill Downs, worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs, by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs Incorporated alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/alliancebernstein-l-p-grows-holdings-in-churchill-downs-incorporated-chdn.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs, from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs, in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs, from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs, presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

In other Churchill Downs, news, Director Robert L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of Churchill Downs, stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.25, for a total transaction of $991,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,016,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) opened at 207.20 on Thursday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $131.70 and a 12-month high of $208.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $179.75.

Churchill Downs, (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.33 million. Churchill Downs, had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Churchill Downs,’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post $6.75 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Other Investments and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.