Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (LNCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Snyder’s-Lance worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Snyder's-Lance Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia A. Warehime purchased 18,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.24 per share, with a total value of $701,564.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Warehime purchased 21,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $792,046.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $44.00 target price on shares of Snyder’s-Lance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Snyder’s-Lance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Snyder’s-Lance in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Snyder’s-Lance in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Snyder’s-Lance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (LNCE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/alliancebernstein-l-p-decreases-position-in-snyders-lance-inc-lnce.html.

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (LNCE) opened at 38.68 on Thursday. Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Snyder’s-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.66 million. Snyder’s-Lance had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Snyder’s-Lance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snyder’s-Lance Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Snyder's-Lance Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snyder's-Lance Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.