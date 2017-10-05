Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Orthofix International N.V. (OFIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 47,136 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.50% of Orthofix International N.V. worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA lifted its position in Orthofix International N.V. by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 71,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix International N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,642,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix International N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,419,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix International N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix International N.V. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix International N.V. alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OFIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix International N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix International N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Orthofix International N.V. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix International N.V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Orthofix International N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/alliancebernstein-l-p-cuts-position-in-orthofix-international-n-v-ofix.html.

Shares of Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) opened at 50.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. Orthofix International N.V. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $921.76 million, a PE ratio of 118.81 and a beta of 0.20.

Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. Orthofix International N.V. had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix International N.V. will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthofix International N.V. news, CFO Rice Doug sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $363,679.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,988.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley V. Niemann sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $343,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix International N.V. Company Profile

Orthofix International N.V. (Orthofix) is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim.

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix International N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix International N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.