Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems Corporation were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 676,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,751,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 104,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,877,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,473,000 after acquiring an additional 630,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems Corporation alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/alliance-data-systems-corporation-ads-shares-sold-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE ADS) opened at 225.71 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 12-month low of $197.69 and a 12-month high of $266.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.65 and its 200-day moving average is $240.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems Corporation had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Corporation will post $18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.