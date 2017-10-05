Allergan PLC. (AGN) Stake Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honeywell International Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan PLC. by 13.6% during the second quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 168,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Allergan PLC. during the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan PLC. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Allergan PLC. during the second quarter valued at about $41,345,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan PLC. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 287,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) opened at 208.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.15. Allergan PLC. has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $256.80.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 79.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allergan PLC. will post $16.22 EPS for the current year.

Allergan PLC. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGN shares. Cowen and Company set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allergan PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.84.

Allergan PLC. Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

