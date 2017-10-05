Allegion PLC (ALLE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Allegion PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegion PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Get Allegion PLC alerts:

Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE) opened at 86.73 on Tuesday. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion PLC had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 198.25%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Allegion PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/allegion-plc-alle-rating-increased-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Eckersley sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,037,131.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion PLC by 5,286.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $394,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112,297 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Allegion PLC by 1,505.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,397,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,457 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Allegion PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,557,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Allegion PLC by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,645,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,475,000 after acquiring an additional 789,183 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Allegion PLC by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,963,000 after acquiring an additional 579,517 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion PLC Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.