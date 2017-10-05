Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Stake Lessened by Sii Investments Inc. WI

Sii Investments Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 547,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,197,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 38,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,980 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $157.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.65. 15,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $139.15. Allegiant Travel Company has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.03.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel Company will post $9.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

