Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Shares Sold by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,266 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alkermes PLC were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes PLC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,859,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes PLC by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 167,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alkermes PLC by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 654,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Alkermes PLC by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes PLC by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Leerink Swann cut Alkermes PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Alkermes PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $69.00 price objective on Alkermes PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

In related news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,500 shares of Alkermes PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $82,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $521,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn L. Biberstein sold 13,566 shares of Alkermes PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $695,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,636.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $930,280. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes PLC (ALKS) opened at 51.87 on Thursday. Alkermes PLC has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $63.40. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.97 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. Alkermes PLC had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes PLC will post ($0.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes PLC Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

