Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Position Held by Palo Alto Investors LLC

Palo Alto Investors LLC maintained its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Align Technology makes up 1.6% of Palo Alto Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Palo Alto Investors LLC owned about 0.28% of Align Technology worth $33,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 36.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 2,236.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 211,548 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Align Technology by 17.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $9,854,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ ALGN) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.28. 219,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.54. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $190.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.24.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.43 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post $3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

