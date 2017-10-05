Air Industries Group Inc (AIRI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEMKT:AIRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) opened at 1.31 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $18.67 million. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company. The Company manufactures and designs structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines and other components. The Company operates in three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures and Electronics and Turbine Engine Components.

