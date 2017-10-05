AHL Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

AHL Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NASDAQ:ATGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,000. AHL Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NASDAQ ATGE) opened at 35.5751 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6257.

Adtalem Global Education (NASDAQ:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.77 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Roselli sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $79,094.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,682.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Dirst sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $106,062.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,328 shares of company stock worth $384,138.

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

