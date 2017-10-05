AHL Partners LLP Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Luxoft Holding, Inc. (LXFT)

AHL Partners LLP raised its stake in Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned about 0.53% of Luxoft Holding worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Luxoft Holding by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,070,000 after purchasing an additional 159,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Luxoft Holding by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,058,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,239,000 after purchasing an additional 105,039 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its stake in Luxoft Holding by 153.9% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 330,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Luxoft Holding by 1.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Luxoft Holding by 11.1% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 294,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $60.00 price objective on Luxoft Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luxoft Holding in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. VTB Capital assumed coverage on Luxoft Holding in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $63.00 price target on Luxoft Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Luxoft Holding from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.80 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luxoft Holding currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Luxoft Holding, Inc. (LXFT) opened at 47.25 on Thursday. Luxoft Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41.

About Luxoft Holding

Luxoft Holding, Inc, is a provider of software development services and information technology (IT) solutions to a global client base consisting primarily of large multinational corporations. The Company’s software development services consist of custom software development and support, product engineering and testing, and technology consulting.

