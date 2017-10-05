Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated their buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,416 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.41 billion. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $71.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.15% and a negative net margin of 502.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post ($7.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/agios-pharmaceuticals-inc-agio-receives-buy-rating-from-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

In other news, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $400,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $118,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 139.9% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 118,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus are cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders, which are a group of over 600 rare genetic diseases caused by mutations, or defects, of single metabolic genes. The Company’s cancer product candidates are enasidenib and ivosidenib (AG-120), which target mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) and isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.