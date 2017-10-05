Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac Incorporated alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. FBR & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL) traded up 0.6455% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.6501. 191,907 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.4962 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $84.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.69 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Aflac news, President Kriss Cloninger III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 253,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,524,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $50,523.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,346.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,483 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/aflac-incorporated-afl-shares-sold-by-horizon-investment-services-llc.html.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.