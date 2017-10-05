Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. focuses on developing military, civil and commercial systems and components for the aerospace and defense industry markets. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., formerly known as GenCorp, Inc., is headquartered in Sacramento, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,093 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $36.25.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings had a return on equity of 153.06% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings will post $0.90 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings

GenCorp Inc, incorporated in 1915, is a manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of its excess real estate assets. The Company develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, and armaments for precision tactical and long range weapon systems applications.

