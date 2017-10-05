Advisor Group Inc. Buys 10,699 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 380,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 516.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 686,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,414,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,318,000 after purchasing an additional 109,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) opened at 48.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.52 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

Maxim Integrated Products declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, June 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,426,166. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

