Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,465 Shares of Olin Corporation (OLN)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin Corporation were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in Olin Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Olin Corporation by 238.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Olin Corporation by 130.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Olin Corporation by 9.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Olin Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin Corporation alerts:

Shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) opened at 36.40 on Thursday. Olin Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Olin Corporation had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Olin Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/advisor-group-inc-acquires-1465-shares-of-olin-corporation-oln.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Olin Corporation in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Olin Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Olin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Olin Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $498,491.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,151. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation Profile

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.