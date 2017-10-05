Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy is a global leader in the development and support of technologies critical to high-technology, high-growth manufacturing processes used in the production of semiconductors, flat panel displays, data storage products, solar cells, architectural glass, and other advanced product applications. Leveraging a diverse product portfolio and technology leadership, Advanced Energy creates solutions that maximize process impact, improve productivity and lower the cost of ownership for its customers. This portfolio includes a comprehensive line of technology solutions in power, flow, thermal management, and plasma and ion beam sources for original equipment manufacturers and end-users around the world. Advanced Energy operates in regional centers in North America, Asia and Europe and offers global sales and support through direct offices, representatives and distributors, “

Get Advanced Energy Industries Inc. alerts:

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) opened at 82.65 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post $4.59 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/advanced-energy-industries-inc-aeis-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $881,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,566,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $1,178,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 797.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a provider of engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and supporting its power conversion products and solutions that transform power into various forms in various applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation, and test and measurement.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.