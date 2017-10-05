Aduro Biotech, Inc. (ADRO) CEO Stephen T. Isaacs Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,068.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ ADRO) traded down 1.577% during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.925. 159,497 shares of the stock were exchanged. Aduro Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The company’s market cap is $815.14 million.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. Aduro Biotech had a negative net margin of 609.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Aduro Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aduro Biotech, Inc. will post ($1.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aduro Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aduro Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aduro Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aduro Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aduro Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aduro Biotech by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Aduro Biotech by 34.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 15,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aduro Biotech by 15.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aduro Biotech by 15.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aduro Biotech by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

