Adelante Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International (MAR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,556 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 3.0% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Marriott International worth $53,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,999,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,106,000 after purchasing an additional 331,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 2,076.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,978,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,406,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,173,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,763,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,257,000 after purchasing an additional 862,710 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward A. Ryan sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $462,265.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,346,946.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward A. Ryan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,035,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,727 shares of company stock worth $11,339,600. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/adelante-capital-management-llc-grows-stake-in-marriott-international-mar.html.

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 1.74% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,270 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. Marriott International has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $111.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.