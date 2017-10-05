Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) received a $50.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.82% from the company’s current price.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) traded up 1.91% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. 257,981 shares of the stock were exchanged. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $727.49 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post ($3.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff acquired 108,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,995.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,343 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $21,116,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $21,116,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 697,104 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a dermatologist-led, biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated drugs for the treatment of dermatological indications. The Company is also focused on the discovery and development of kinase inhibitors to treat inflammatory and immunological disorders and cancer.

