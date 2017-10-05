Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Insider Francis J. Murphy Sells 438 Shares of Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) insider Francis J. Murphy sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $20,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Francis J. Murphy sold 833 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $39,984.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Francis J. Murphy sold 8,380 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $402,240.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Francis J. Murphy sold 410 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $17,822.70.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ ACIA) traded down 2.40% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.32. 548,610 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 3.27. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $113.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, August 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Acacia Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,279,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,351,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,857,000 after purchasing an additional 575,574 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 9,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 522,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 517,461 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 506,153 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc provides high-speed coherent interconnect products. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits (DSP ASICs), and silicon photonic integrated circuits (silicon PICs), which it has integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) for use in long-haul, metro and inter-data center markets.

