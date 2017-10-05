ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) VP Andrew J. Greenfield Sells 11,282 Shares of Stock

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total value of $1,910,268.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded up 0.92% during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.38. The stock had a trading volume of 125,662 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 0.27. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $95.14 and a one year high of $173.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average is $142.06.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on ABIOMED from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 21.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

