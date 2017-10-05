ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $173.21

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $173.21 and last traded at $173.01, with a volume of 127,501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 0.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric A. Md Rose sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $142,556.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $1,547,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,130.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $9,513,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

