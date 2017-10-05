Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.96

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 2,397,507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 149.30%.

In other news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $98,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,102.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 196,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $9,729,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,963,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,310 shares of company stock valued at $16,857,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

