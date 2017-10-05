7,400 Shares in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Acquired by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NASDAQ:ASIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $100,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $227,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their target price on AdvanSix from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) opened at 41.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 28.64. AdvanSix Inc has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19.

AdvanSix (NASDAQ:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $361.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post $2.83 EPS for the current year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6. The Company also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process primarily, including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers and other chemical intermediates. The Company operates primarily through its integrated manufacturing sites located in Frankford, Pennsylvania, Hopewell, Virginia, and Chesterfield, Virginia.

