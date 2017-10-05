66,756 Shares in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) Acquired by Nexthera Capital LP

Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Nexthera Capital LP owned 0.19% of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

SBBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) traded up 3.689% on Thursday, hitting $6.325. 253,848 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The stock’s market cap is $223.49 million. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma PLC will post ($2.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

