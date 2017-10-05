564,379 Shares in Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 564,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Office Depot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its stake in Office Depot by 1,292.3% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Office Depot in the second quarter worth about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Office Depot by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Office Depot in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Office Depot in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Office Depot Inc. alerts:

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ ODP) opened at 3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. Office Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Office Depot had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Depot, Inc. will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

WARNING: “564,379 Shares in Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/564379-shares-in-office-depot-inc-odp-purchased-by-hightower-advisors-llc.html.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides a selection of products and services to consumers and businesses of various sizes. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Division and North American Business Solutions Division. The North American Retail Division includes retail stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, which offer office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products and office furniture.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.