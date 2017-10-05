5,570 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,472,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,920,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,766 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.76.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) traded up 0.89% during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.50. The company had a trading volume of 192,880 shares. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $239.48 and a 52-week high of $381.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.98 and its 200 day moving average is $338.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a return on equity of 63.81% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

