4,400 Shares in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Oracle Corporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $55.00 price objective on Oracle Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Oracle Corporation from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

In other Oracle Corporation news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $188,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $37,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,537,075.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,073 shares of company stock worth $48,914,665. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) opened at 48.90 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Oracle Corporation had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About Oracle Corporation

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

