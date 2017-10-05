4,070 Shares in Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Western Digital Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Western Digital Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) traded down 1.75% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,433 shares. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $95.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.24. Western Digital Corporation also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,330 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 292% compared to the average volume of 1,613 call options.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post $12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Western Digital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.25%.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Western Digital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.15.

In other Western Digital Corporation news, EVP Jacqueline Demaria sold 14,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $1,213,681.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,007.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $470,530.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,246 shares of company stock worth $11,323,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

