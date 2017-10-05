Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:VEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

WARNING: “39,777 Shares in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/39777-shares-in-vanguard-msci-eafe-etf-vea-purchased-by-lenox-wealth-management-inc.html.

Shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE VEA) traded down 0.12% on Thursday, reaching $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,889 shares. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.