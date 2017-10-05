3,948 Shares in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Total System Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,532,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,997,000 after acquiring an additional 525,686 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Total System Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,709,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Total System Services by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,122,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Total System Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,038,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,286,000 after acquiring an additional 62,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Total System Services by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,395,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Total System Services Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/3948-shares-in-total-system-services-inc-tss-acquired-by-quantbot-technologies-lp.html.

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE TSS) opened at 66.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $70.62.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.57 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Total System Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Total System Services in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $257,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip W. Tomlinson sold 220,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $14,064,995.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,762,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,490,969 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.