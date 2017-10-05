$392.15 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $392.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial Corporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.60 million and the lowest is $388.40 million. BOK Financial Corporation posted sales of $379.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial Corporation will report full year sales of $392.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOK Financial Corporation.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. BOK Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $387.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ BOKF) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,789 shares. BOK Financial Corporation has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19.

In other BOK Financial Corporation news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $44,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Kymes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $255,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

