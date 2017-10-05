327,221 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 327,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,224,000. Charter Communications makes up about 1.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.13% of Charter Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 43.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 118.7% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 50.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $4,379,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $378.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.84. 558,958 shares of the company traded hands. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.50 and a 1-year high of $408.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.19. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.29). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

