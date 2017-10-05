2,851,531 Shares in FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,851,531 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,000. FireEye comprises about 3.7% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 1.57% of FireEye as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,840,343 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $237,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,361 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $191,317,000 after buying an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 81.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,444,096 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $52,385,000 after buying an additional 1,548,425 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 213.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,902,297 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after buying an additional 1,975,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 10.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,488,796 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 229,245 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 69,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $1,010,522.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,479.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $202,212.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 508,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Vetr raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) traded up 2.06% during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.84. 1,615,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $3.25 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.39 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

