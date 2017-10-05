210,560 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 210,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CF Industries Holdings at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 23,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of CF Industries Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CF Industries Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) opened at 35.10 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $8.19 billion. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. CF Industries Holdings had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.69) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries Holdings news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 6,400 shares of CF Industries Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $201,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

