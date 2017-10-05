$210.89 Million in Sales Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will post $210.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.08 million and the lowest is $205.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported sales of $230.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year sales of $210.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $814.10 million to $870.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $957.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $906.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) traded up 0.31% on Monday, reaching $120.38. 253,978 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.74 and a beta of 0.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $123.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 860.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$210.89 Million in Sales Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) This Quarter” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/210-89-million-in-sales-expected-for-alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are-this-quarter.html.

In related news, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,061,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 13,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total value of $1,684,109.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,560,591.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,989. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,656,000 after purchasing an additional 255,378 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 181.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 99,817 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.