20,128,950 Shares in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,128,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.62% of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. lowered Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “20,128,950 Shares in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/20128950-shares-in-itau-unibanco-banco-holding-sa-itub-purchased-by-capital-research-global-investors.html.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE ITUB) traded up 1.55% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,379 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA Company Profile

Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.