$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) will post sales of $2.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the lowest is $2.62 billion. Salesforce.com posted sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $10.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Salesforce.com.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.62.

Shares of Salesforce.com (CRM) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,342 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $68.80 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. Salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $98.22.

In other Salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $45,824.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $879,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,195,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,818,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,343 shares of company stock valued at $50,319,141. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 124,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 60,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 911,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $78,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

