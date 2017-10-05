15,000 Shares in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) Acquired by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:HYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/15000-shares-in-blackrock-corporate-high-yield-fund-inc-hyt-acquired-by-ares-management-llc.html.

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:HYT) traded up 0.26% during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,075 shares. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

About Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, which are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, are considered by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.