13,618 Shares in Westn Ast Mn Fd (MNP) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westn Ast Mn Fd (NYSE:MNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Westn Ast Mn Fd by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Westn Ast Mn Fd by 7.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Westn Ast Mn Fd by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westn Ast Mn Fd by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westn Ast Mn Fd (NYSE MNP) opened at 15.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. Westn Ast Mn Fd has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Westn Ast Mn Fd Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, which is exempt from regular federal income taxes, consistent with the preservation of capital. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund intends to enhance portfolio value by purchasing tax-exempt securities that, in the opinion of the investment manager, may appreciate in value relative to other similar obligations in the marketplace.

