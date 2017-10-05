$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Spectrum Brands Holdings posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Spectrum Brands Holdings had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (down previously from $149.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE SPB) traded down 1.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.40. 424,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.90. Spectrum Brands Holdings has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 46,537 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

