$0.38 EPS Expected for Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment Corporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Fidus Investment Corporation reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corporation will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment Corporation.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment Corporation by 28.7% in the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,013,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 226,099 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Fidus Investment Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 260,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment Corporation by 74.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 177,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 75,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment Corporation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ FDUS) opened at 16.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. Fidus Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Fidus Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.83%.
About Fidus Investment Corporation
Fidus Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.