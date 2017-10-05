$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance Corporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. New Mountain Finance Corporation also posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corporation will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance Corporation.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $50.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million. New Mountain Finance Corporation had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 65.22%.

NMFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered New Mountain Finance Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation by 49.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation in the second quarter worth $149,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation in the second quarter worth $153,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation in the second quarter worth $160,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE NMFC) opened at 14.35 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.62%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

