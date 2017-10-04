Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Position in Kroger Company (The) (KR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Kroger Company (The) were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Kroger Company (The) by 968.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 98,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 88,898 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Kroger Company (The) by 45,020.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kroger Company (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kroger Company (The) by 131.1% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Kroger Company (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Kroger Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Kroger Company (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kroger Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Kroger Company (KR) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,175 shares. Kroger Company has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Kroger Company (The) had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $27.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Company will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company (The) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

