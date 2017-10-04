Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $17.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $15.00 price objective on Zumiez and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Zumiez (NASDAQ ZUMZ) traded up 1.5630% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.5001. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,167 shares. The firm has a market cap of $491.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.3338 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.12 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Zumiez by 0.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 259,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 98.5% in the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 56.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,991 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 49,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

