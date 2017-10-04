Zogenix, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Zogenix in a report issued on Friday. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zogenix’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZGNX. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Zogenix from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ ZGNX) traded down 2.19% on Monday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 826,118 shares. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company’s market cap is $943.96 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a negative net margin of 309.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 222,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $7,290,065.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at $100,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 29.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

