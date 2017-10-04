Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZION. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corporation raised Zions Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zions Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Get Zions Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Zions Bancorporation (ZION) opened at 46.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Zions Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation will post $2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $465.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/zions-bancorporation-zion-rating-lowered-to-underperform-at-robert-w-baird.html.

In other Zions Bancorporation news, insider David E. Blackford sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $428,413.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $46,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,187.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,118 shares of company stock worth $1,222,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation by 48.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.