Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZLDPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. The company’s pipeline includes ZP4207, single-dose rescue treatment for acute, severe hypoglycemia; ZP1848 for short bowel syndrome and ZP4207, multiple-dose version intended for use in a dual-hormone artificial pancreas system for better hypoglycemia control and diabetes management and other earlier-stage clinical and preclinical peptide therapeutics are in clinical stage. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF) traded up 1.36% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. The stock’s market cap is $478.91 million. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/zealand-pharma-as-zldpf-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.